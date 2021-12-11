"He Has Been Incredibly Important!" - Pep Guardiola Sounds Out Man City Star For Special Praise

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Raheem Sterling after the Manchester City forward joined the Premier League one hundred club in today's 1-0 win over Wolves.

Manchester City earned an important three points this afternoon to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League.

It was a largely frustrating afternoon for Pep Guardiola's side, with Wolves' usual low block causing problems for Manchester City's attacking players.

Raul Jimenez's sending off late into the first half only dropped the defence even deeper, looking to cling on to a crucial point at the Etihad Stadium.

After a period of intense pressure, it was no surprise that Bernardo Silva was the one who created Manchester City's goal.

Overlapping Joao Cancelo on the right, his low-driven cross was adjudged to strike Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho on the arm, and John Moss blew for a penalty kick.

Bravely taking on the pressured kick, Raheem Sterling stepped up and calmly slotted away his landmark 100th Premier League goal. A strike that means he now takes his place amongst the greats in the 'Hundred Club'.

Speaking about Sterling's special moment post-match, Pep Guardiola told Manchester City how happy he was for the 27-year-old and reminded everyone how important he has been for the club in recent years.

He said, "Great number at his [Raheem Sterling's] age, 100 Premier League goals is a lot, congratulations. Like the 100 clean sheets from Eddie, but congratulations to both and to the team, of course!

"He has been incredibly important over the years," Guardiola concluded.

Now he's back showing high levels of performance, Sterling will want to continue in that way with the visit of Leeds United on Tuesday night.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra