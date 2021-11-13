"He Has Changed Football in Terms of Nutrition" - Ferran Torres Credits Man United Star for Making Football 'More Physical'

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has credited Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo for developing the physical and nutritional side of football.

The Spain international currently remains sidelined with a muscle injury sustained on international duty in October.

The former Valencia star will be ensuring he remains in the best shape possible in spite of his injury, as he aims to return to first-team action after the new year.

Torres, who joined Manchester City in 2020, made a bright start to the season while operating down the middle for Pep Guardiola's side, notably scoring twice in his side's 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal in August.

In a new interview with Spanish outlet Movistar's Universo Valdano, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Torres credited Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo for developing the physical and nutritional aspect of the sport.

Torres said: "(Ronaldo) is my point of reference. He has changed football in terms of nutrition, taking care of yourself, investing in your body.

“This is a long-term process in which what you do today has repercussions for tomorrow. Football is more physical, and you have to be prepared.

“You have to play and have a team behind you that takes care of you. There are a lot of games and trips that can weigh you down. I like them to be on top of me to deliver."

The Manchester City forward also revealed the extent of the attention paid by the Premier League champions in maintaining the physical well-being of their players, which includes their employment of specialists.

Torres added: “I have a personal trainer, then my physio as well. They are in contact with the club, and they are a supplement for me. They are in full contact with me every day at all times.”

Hopefully, the club's efforts and the forward's dedication will see Torres return to action as soon as possible for Pep Guardiola's side, with City currently locked in an intriguing race for top spot in the league with Chelsea and Liverpool.

