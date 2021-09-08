"He Has Found The Ideal Maestro" - La Liga Club Legend Offers Glowing Report of Man City Forward

Valencia legend Dario Felman has claimed that Pep Guardiola is the perfect man to develop Ferran Torres at Manchester City, following the Spaniard's glowing start to life in the Premier League.

The Spanish winger signed for Manchester City from La Liga side Valencia in the summer of 2020, for what now appears to be a poultry sum of just £20 million.

And while the youngster did not feature as a regular starter for Pep Guardiola across most of the 2020/2021 season, the 21-year-old thoroughly impressed during his time on the pitch.

A 10-goal season appears to have caught the eye of his manager, who seems to have settled on Ferran Torres as Manchester City's new striker in the absence of a recognised number nine in the first-team squad.

Pep Guardiola has raved about the Spanish international's movement in the box and his finishing ability in recent weeks, and is said to have joined with Sergio Aguero last season to give Torres guidance on how to play the centre-forward role in the Manchester City first team.

This week, Valencia legend Dario Felman has stated that Pep Guardiola is the perfect man for the job, when it comes to developing Ferran Torres into a lethal forward across all positions in the attacking line.

"Ferran is now playing at Manchester City with currently the best manager in the world, Guardiola. For his personal growth as a footballer, he has found the ideal 'maestro' with Pep," Felman exclusively told Tribal Football.

"Torres has even been given the number '9' and he is scoring goals for both Spain and Manchester City. Guardiola has known better how to really get the best out of Torres."

The Manchester City forward has started this season off in impressive fashion, scoring two goals in his first three Premier League games - rescuing the Premier League champions from an opening day disaster against Tottenham.

Torres is expected to gain plenty more first-team action across the course of the season, with the striker position set to be shared between himself and a variety of attacking midfielder's offering roles in a false nine.

