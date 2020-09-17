SI.com
"He has played a key role in my decision to join Manchester City" - New signing opens up on the reasons behind his move

Adam Booker

As the domestic season countdown hits less than a week away for Manchester City, new signing Ferran Torres spoke about his personal ambitions, as well as the clubs.

“As a team, our goal must be to fight for all the trophies - we have a great squad and are one of the best clubs in the world. We must always be fighting for every trophy. Personally, I want to get my spot in the team as quickly as I can."

Torres continued: "I'm a winger; I want to try to attack, dribble, assist and score. We will need to score lots to be able to win the Premier League and the rest of the trophies.

If I can contribute with goals and assists, that would be fantastic. We are aware that winning the #PL is always difficult - it's one of the best leagues in the world, if not the best."

fbl-eur-nations-esp-ukr
(Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Liverpool are at a great level, but we have a really good squad to fight and lift the trophy. It will all come down to the ambition of the players and manager. We all need to be in the same boat to achieve, that's going to be the most important.”

Diario AS report that Torres had previously held talks with Manchester United, however, they faced competition from City and the Etihad club’s sporting project convinced the winger to join Pep Guardiola’s side. Torres also spoke on his desire to play under Guardiola:

"I'm very happy for having trained my first session with Pep Guardiola. He's a very demanding manager, but that's good because he knows how to get the best out of every player. He has played a key role in my decision to join Manchester City..."

-----

