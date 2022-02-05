"He Has Special Qualities" - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Manchester City Forward for Praise After FA Cup Win

Pep Guardiola hailed the talents of Liam Delap after the teenager came off the bench in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City survived an early scare in their FA Cup fourth-round tie following a two-week break from action, as the in-form Fabio Carvalho poked Fulham into the lead after less than five minutes of action.

The Cottagers' lead did not last long however, as Ilkay Gundogan brought the hosts level instantaneously, with the German equalising in the seventh minute after being fed by Riyad Mahrez, who starred for Pep Guardiola's side on his return to the lineup.

John Stones, who started for just the 10th time for the Premier League leaders this season, headed his side into the lead after 13 minutes, after the England centre-back got on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's corner to score his second goal of the campaign.

However, despite the riches in attack amongst the senior stars, the introduction of Liam Delap in the 78th minute was a sight Manchester City fans have been yearning for since the start of the campaign, as the 18-year-old replaced Jack Grealish to make his long-awaited return from injury.

The young striker, who netted his first senior Manchester City goal in an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth last season, was denied his second first-team goal by the linesman's flag after a brilliant header late on.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Delap after his first appearance for the first-team this season.

"Liam (Delap) last season grew up a lot. He is the type of striker we do not have - a killer, a typical British striker. He has special qualities," said Guardiola.

"The only problem we had this season is he (Delap) has been injured - injury after injury because of problems with his ankles. He has a special quality, a different type of striker. He has this quality and I am happy for him."

After heading into the interval with a narrow lead, Guardiola's side took it up a gear in the second-half and opened up a two-goal lead from the penalty spot, with Riyad Mahrez converting effortlessly after Jack Grealish was brought down in the box.

The Algeria international marked his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with a second goal five minutes later, scoring after Kevin De Bruyne's fine run and devastating cross into the area.

