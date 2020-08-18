"He has surprised everyone" - Bundesliga manager talks Pep Guardiola's tactics in the Champions League
Adam Booker
After yet another European campaign ended in defeat to 'inferior' competition, Pep Guardiola has been much maligned for his tactical set-up in Man City’s 3-1 Champions League quarter final defeat at the hands of Lyon.
Pundits and media alike have spoken about Guardiola’s possible tendency to overthink the big games. While City typically play a 4-3-3 under Guardiola, he chose to go with three (or five) at the back in the quarter-final match against Lyon.
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, a known admirer of the Catalan and his philosophy, spoke about Pep Guardiola’s tactics in the Lyon game.
As per reports from Goal, Nagelsmann had this to say: "If he [Pep Guardiola vs Lyon] had won, everyone would have said: 'World-class tactics! Now he has surprised everyone. It's a tightrope. In a knockout game you often have to make tactical adjustments that you might not make in the league..."
The German continued: “I don't know how often they [Man City] have trained with a back three before. The idea he [Pep] basically had [vs Lyon] was not to be too complicated. Whether 3-4-3 or 4-3-3, I don't think that is that crucial for a Kevin De Bruyne..."
After Guardiola made the 56th minute switch back to his typical pressing and possession based 4-3-3, Manchester City had a better grip on the match. In the end the English side did not come away with the desired result, but it may not have been all down to a Guardiola 'tactical disaster'.
