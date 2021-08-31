'He Has the Ability' - Rodri Lauds Ferran Torres Following Man City Goalscoring Exploits

Manchester City midfielder Rodri heaped praise on Ferran Torres following his brace against Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Sky Blues sealed a stylish 5-0 win over Arsenal a week on from battering Norwich City to recover from a drab start to the new campaign.

The Premier League champions are set to go ahead for the rest of the campaign without an out-and-out striker in their ranks following the departure of Sergio Agüero, who joined Barcelona in June.

Despite being heavily linked to the likes of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahović in recent months, Pep Guardiola's side have failed to fill the void left by Agüero's departure

However, in the absence of a classic number nine, Ferran Torres, a predominant winger, has flourished while operating down the middle since the start of the season.

After Torres' brace against the Gunners on Saturday afternoon, Rodri, who himself got on the scoresheet with a measured finish from outside the penalty box, said: "He (Torres) can play striker like many other players," as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

"He (Torres) has the ability to run in behind, he has goals. He is not a number nine, but he does things like a number nine. He moves into spaces, he can run, accept the ball."

The 21-year-old produced a Man of the Match performance against the north Londoners, as he found the net twice being positioned down the middle and by doing so, staked another claim to be considered as City's best option up top.

Torres joined from Valencia last year in a reported €23 million move, with the Spain international penning a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The attacker scored 13 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions during his side's title-winning season last year, memorably scoring a hat-trick in City's 4-3 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park in May.

