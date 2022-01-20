“He Is A Different Player” - Man City Loanee Compared to Joao Cancelo With Encouraging Verdict From Current Manager

S.C Braga boss Carlos Carvalhal has lauded the progress that on-loan Manchester City teenager Yan Couto has made so far in Portugal, but insists that the right-back has to improve further to potentially challenge for a first-team spot at the Etihad Stadium.

Couto, who arrived from Brazilian side Coritiba FC as an addition to the U-23 ranks at Manchester City, signed a season-long loan deal with Braga at the start of the campaign.

The 19-year-old full-back has made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Primeira Liga outfit since August, with four assists to his name after spending the previous season on loan at Girona, where he netted twice and set up five goals in 30 outings for the Spanish club.

With his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium running till 2025, Couto could potentially emerge as an option at right-back for Manchester City in the coming years, though Kyle Walker is showing no signs of slowing down four-and-a-half seasons into his £53 million move from Tottenham.

According to Sergio Pires of MaisFutebol, while Couto has a long way to reach the levels mounted by Manchester City star Joao Cancelo over the years, the Brazilian youngster has different attributes to those of the Portugal international.

"Manchester City have (Joao) Cancelo, who is a very offensive player but physically, he is strong. (Yan) Couto is a different player, smaller, and plays like a right midfielder sometimes. Any weak point is the defensive part," said Pires, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“He (Couto) is already at an interesting level to play and adapt to the requirements of European football, but with differences because the Premier League is another level.”

S.C Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal has provided his thoughts on the progress made by Couto since his arrival to Portugal last summer, with the 56-year-old suggesting that the Manchester City loanee has scope to improve in the defensive side of his game.

"He (Couto) is better offensively than defensively, and we are trying to improve the defensive part of his game, and in the transitions as well," said Carvalhal.

"He (Couto) is doing better. When he arrived (last summer), we changed him regularly as he was adapting to the team but recently he has been playing all the time. We are happy with him, but we think he can do better.

“On the offensive side, he (Couto) is a very good player. He can make the difference in our attacking dynamic, but he has to improve to be a player at the Manchester City level. Pep Guardiola likes good players, and Yan (Couto) has a good relationship with the ball.

“I told him (Couto) that to play for Manchester City, he has to be very good in the offensive organisation, and he is good. But he must also be good at defensive organisation, and he must improve that."

