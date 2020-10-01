"He is a guy who finishes incredibly like Phil." - Pep Guardiola compares debutant to current Man City star

Manchester City's 3-0 win against Burnley meant the club has reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup competition once again. Pep Guardiola's team picked its 17th consecutive victory in the tournament. And the Catalan manager took every opportunity to praise debutant Cole Palmer for his performance tonight.

Guardiola said that Palmer initially looked shy, but it is very normal for players to feel that way. He went on to talk about the teenager's attributes and lauded his humility. The boss said that Palmer's finishing is as incredible as Phil Foden, as he thanked the club academy for producing such great talents.

Here's how Pep Guardiola reacted to Cole Palmer's praise-worthy performance:

"He started a bit shy, and that's normal. He has been training with us for two months, shown us a lot of things and is a new guy to come here. He has a good perspective and a good future in this club.

He is a humble guy, he works a lot, with our counter-attacks he was so intuitive to help us run, and he is a guy who finishes incredibly like Phil. Again, thank you to the Academy for these players."

Palmer made the best use of his opportunity, and he certainly managed to gain the confidence of his manager. It is highly possible that the 18-year-old will make regular appearances for City in the cup fixtures this season.

