'He is A Machine' - Pep Guardiola Lauds Raheem Sterling Following Incredible Team-Goal in Norwich City Thrashing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Raheem Sterling after his side sealed an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues bounced back from successive defeats against Leicester City and Tottenham by tearing Daniel Farke's side apart in style in front of a buoyant crowd at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling came on for Ferran Torres, who had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR in the opening 10 minutes, after City had put the tie to bed courtesy of strikes from Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte and an early own-goal by Tim Krul.

The England international, who has been linked with a move away from City this summer, rounded off an exquisite team move that delighted Guardiola, who was delighted with his side's build-up to their fourth goal against the Canaries.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the Catalan said, via Football Daily: "In that situation, Raheem (Sterling) is a machine. When the ball goes in the byline and he moves into the central positions, he has a really good sense of goal."

Sterling bagged his first goal of the new campaign after Kyle Walker played a clever through-ball, which sliced open the Norwich defence, to find Gabriel Jesus, who squared it to the winger to tap the ball into an empty net.

"It (City's fourth goal) was so good. It was quite similar to the second goal, I think. The movement from Gabriel (Jesus) was exceptional, the pass from our playmaker Kyle Walker was so good," added Guardiola.

The Sky Blues took the lead through an own goal by Krul after just six minutes on the clock, with Jesus putting a dangerous delivery into the box that caused havoc amongst the Norwich defence.

The hosts soon made it two, as Jack Grealish opened his City account on his home debut midway through the first-half by slotting home from close range from Jesus' cross into the six-yard box midway though the first-half.

Aymeric Laporte scored his ninth goal for City as he put the tie to bed just past the hour mark, placing the ball into the bottom right corner past Krul following a corner situation, with the 27-year-old looking set to stay put despite being heavily linked with a move to Spain in recent months.

In the final 20 minutes, Riyad Mahrez added a fifth after Sterling's strike to round off what was a much-needed first win of the new campaign for the Manchester outfit.

