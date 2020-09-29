SI.com
“He is already a leader” – Man City's newest signing hailed by his Portuguese teammate

Shruti Sadbhav

During a conversation with talkSport, Jose Fonte spoke highly of his Portugal teammate Ruben Dias as he lauded the defender for his work ethic. Discussing the qualities of the 23-year-old, Fonte insisted that he will prove to be a great acquisition for Manchester City.

The Lille centre-back went on to say that Dias is his 'favourite young player' in his position. Fonte stated that the now former Benfica defender continuously looks for opportunities to learn and improve his game by observing other defenders. Talking about Dias' move to Pep Guardiola's side, Fonte said:

"Ruben is one of my favourite young centre-backs. He's only 23, but he shows great maturity. He has a great work ethic. He wants to learn; he wants to improve. He observes the great defenders; he's interested in knowing the game. So, for me, it's a great acquisition for Man City. They're getting a top, top player, who wants to get better and better and that's very important."

fbl-por-liga-benfica-moreirense (2)
(Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)

He also talked about Ruben Dias' leadership qualities and noted that he continuously likes to communicate, which is very important for a player in his position. Talking about his fellow teammate's dedication, Fonte said;

"Pretty much [he's a leader]. He leads by example. He's a hard-working boy, always in the gym wanting to get better. He takes care of what he eats, very, very talkative. He likes to communicate, that's one thing I like about him. He talks a lot. He gives instructions, he commands from the back, and that's very important for a defender. So, he's already a leader."

The 36-year-old didn't hold back from praising his fellow teammate for his skills with the ball. Fonte believes that Ruben Dias is 'ready', after regularly starting for both Benfica and the Portuguese national team.

"He's humble. He's very skilful with the ball at his feet. He has a good pass between the lines. He reads the game well; he attacks the ball well in the air. He's strong in the duels. They [Man City] are getting a very good player. No doubt he's ready; he's been playing at the highest level for two/three years. He starts every game for Portugal. A young body, but an older mind. He'll be excited to show what he's capable of. If Man City need him now, they can use him."

fbl-eur-nations-por-presser
(Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

In addition, Benfica having already confirmed that Ruben Dias will sign with Manchester City for a transfer fee of €68m (£61.9m), along with €3.6m (£3.2m) in add ons. However, Manchester City have not yet confirmed the signing, and it is expected that the Premier League club will make an official announcement in the next few hours at the time of writing. 

-----

