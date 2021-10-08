"He Is An Average National Team Player!" - Former Midfielder Hits Out With Criticism Of Man City Star

Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann has described Ilkay Gundogan as 'an average national team player.'

Dietmar Hamann played for Manchester City between 2006 and 2009 and was one of the first few players to see the financial power the club's new owners possess.

One of City's finest acquisitions since then was the £21 million capture of Ilkay Gundogan from Borussia Dortmund.

In 217 games for the club, the German has scored 40 goals, provided 28 assists and won eight major trophies.

There's no doubting Gundogan has been a massive asset for both club and country. However, speaking exclusively to Tribal Football, Dietmar Hamann disagrees.

READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

When asked if his absence from the squad will hamper Germany in their World Cup qualifiers this week, Hamann said:

"He isn't with me. He's an outstanding Manchester City and he fits perfectly into the system that Pep Guardiola uses."

"He's technically perfect and hardly gives the ball away, he scored a lot of goals last season but he is an average national team player."

Some very strong words from the former midfield star, but he believes it's time for the national team to blood in some youth after an early exit from both the World Cup in 2018 and last summers European Championship.

READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

"There are a few younger players coming through in Musiala and Wirtz who would be better suited to playing more games," the 48-year-old explained.

"The manager persuaded him to carry on which I didn't really understand, but he knows more than me."

"I'm not sure how many caps he has exactly, but there's only a few where he's shined the way he does for Manchester City. It's a blow when he's out for Manchester City, but I don't believe it is for Germany."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra