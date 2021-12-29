Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    "He is an Exceptional Player" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Man City Talisman

    Pep Guardiola has been speaking about the ‘exceptional’ Kevin De Bruyne and why he thinks the Belgian is ‘getting better’ with his return to form.
    After a year where he has suffered more injuries than most, it has taken time for Kevin De Bruyne to get back into the groove of things.

    However, five goals in eight starts for Manchester City suggests that the Belgian is slowly but surely returning to his frightening best. It was De Bruyne who set the ball rolling for Manchester City, in their 6-3 Boxing Day demolition job of Leicester City, with a crisp left-footed finish.

    After his side’s ninth league win in a row, Pep Guardiola spoke about Kevin De Bruyne’s gradual return to form ahead of City’s game against Brentford on Wednesday, as per the official club website.

    “He is getting better by far. He played exceptionally well against Leicester”, Guardiola said.

    The Catalan boss also gave his thoughts on how important the Belgian international is to Manchester City, revealing:

    “Kevin is six years together with me and what we have done these years when he is fit (is incredible). He has something unique in the world and we know it. Kevin is an exceptional player.”

    Touching more on the impact of De Bruyne’s ill-fated absences, Pep Guardiola said, “He struggled at the end of the season, but now he is much, much better. 

    "In the Leeds game, he was really good and against Leicester, as I said, he was really, really good all game. He is a fighter, a guy who creates goals and assists."

    "We know it. But the other time in this period, unfortunately, he was injured some seasons for a long time and we could survive.”

    Pep Guardiola summarised why the legendary number 17 is a crucial part of his side, concluding, “We try to get everyone involved and be a part of it. It is one of the nicest things to feel you are a part of that in the way we are going to play and Kevin is one of them absolutely.”

    Kevin De Bruyne is only going to get better and when everything clicks for the 30-year old, there are not many superior players on the planet.

