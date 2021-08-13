"He Is An Incredibly Important Player For Us..." - Pep Guardiola Drops Hint On Current Star Amidst Exit Talk

Pep Guardiola has described Gabriel Jesus as an 'incredibly important player' for Manchester City, amidst talk of a potential exit.

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in January 2017. Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, the striker has failed to nail down a regular starting spot - despite scoring his 50th Premier League goal in May.

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told City Xtra exclusively on Wednesday, Jesus was subject to interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The Brazilian was their number one striker target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, should either decide to leave the club.

However, with the pair seemingly remaining in Turin this campaign, Juventus cannot afford to make a move this summer, and Jesus looks set to stay in Manchester if he cannot find another suitor.

Pep Guardiola revealed last week that 'three or four' players in the squad are unhappy and have requested to leave the club. Since then, Jesus has been widely reported as one of them players.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's Premier League opener with Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola was full of praise for the striker, highlighting how 'important' he is to the side.

"Always his mind was in the right place," the manager began

"Gabriel is an incredibly important player for us, he can play a striker or wider. He had an incredibly key role in these many years of success in every season."

Certainly high praise from the manager, and it could be the case Jesus plays a vital role in the upcoming season, especially if the club fail to land the signing of Harry Kane.

