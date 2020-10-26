"He is an inspiration for me!" - Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas opens up on Man City clash

Marseille head coach André Villas-Boas has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's huge UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday night, and delivered several glowing reports of his coaching counterpart at the Etihad.

The Premier League side are in less than impressive form going into Tuesday night's clash at the Stade Velodrome, but that doesn't seem to have bothered the Marseille manager, who has reiterated City's 'exceptional' quality as a squad.

Speaking to the media, André Villas-Boas stated; "Me and my staff have watched Manchester City's last games well - they are an exceptional team, which gives us very few mistakes to exploit. We're going to try to put a strategy in place..."

(Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Portuguese manager was also questioned on his views of Pep Guardiola, and unsurprisingly was quick to praise the Catalan coach. The 43-year-old suggested that the City manager has been an 'inspiration' to him throughout his career, and that Marseille have every reason to expect the unexpected from Guardiola and his side from a tactical perspective on Tuesday night.

"It's a great pleasure to face Pep [Guardiola]. I have followed him during his career - he is an inspiration for me. Manchester City are a big European team, it will allow us to compete against the best."

"[Pep] Guardiola always offers different tactics depending on the opponent. So we can expect something else for tomorrow. They [Manchester City] have several possible dynamics - that's the difficulty for us!"

(Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola will have his turn to face the English and French press this evening, as the Manchester City squad travel to the south of France. The Etihad boss will be joined by Riyad Mahrez as the player representative, as is customary in Champions League press conferences.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra