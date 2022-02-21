"He is Back to His Best" - Pep Guardiola Delighted With Manchester City Star Following Incredible Turn in Form

Pep Guardiola shed light onto Raheem Sterling's confidence levels ahead of his side's 3-2 loss against Tottenham at the weekend, with the forward once again back to his best in a Manchester City shirt.

Sitting third in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 10 goals to his name since the start of the league campaign, Raheem Sterling has surprised many by returning back to his blistering best this season.

After scoring a sensational hat-trick against Norwich City, the England international came up trumps once again with a belter against Sporting in the Champions League Round of 16 last week, and was one of his side's few bright sparks against Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Following a rather disappointing 2020/21 campaign at the Etihad Stadium by the tremendous standards he has set for himself, the 27-year-old looks back to his best since his return to the starting XI in November and has the numbers to show for it.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke in detail about how high Sterling’s confidence has been since his return to form, with the England international having registered 18 direct goal contributions in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

“In terms of stats and the (England) national team and becoming a key player for us - and for me personally, I am very glad he (Sterling) is back to his best because we need him,” Guardiola said prior to his side's defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"It (Sterling’s confidence) is higher. Always the goals is a consequence of his confidence, and his confidence comes with his smile and mood.

"You cannot play good when your mood is down - it is impossible. You cannot improve when your mood is down. Good faces - you cannot imagine how important it is.

"I am not talking about Raheem (Sterling) as if it was not the case (with him) but when in general, if someone is complaining about lack of minutes or whatever, you cannot be better and you cannot improve - you will perform bad."

The Catalan is certainly right in saying that being self-assured shows on the pitch for his players, as has been in the case with Sterling’s dominant displays in attack over the past few months.

“Against Sporting, the intensity of his movements, they were magnificent. It is what Raheem (Sterling) has done over many, many years together," the 51-year-old added.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra