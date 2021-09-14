September 14, 2021
"He Is Going To Die Managing Us", "Please Stay Forever!" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React To Hints Regarding Pep Guardiola's Future

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Pep Guardiola's comments regarding his future at the club.
Currently embarking on his 6th season, Pep Guardiola has managed Manchester City longer than any other side in his managerial career - including Barcelona, his boyhood club. 

Since joining the club in 2016, the Catalan has extended his contract twice and is current expected to remain in the managers seat until at least 2023. Speculation will continue on what's next, but at the moment, his real thinking is still unknown. 

However, in a recent interview with Brazilian TV, the manager reportedly told listeners that, "After seven years at this club, I think I'm going to have a break." Quotes that sent supporters of various clubs into a frenzy.

Since that interview, Guardiola has reminded the press on two occasions that his comments were misinterpreted and any decision taken by himself and the club will be decided nearer to the time and based purely on how it's going on the pitch. 

The most recent of these occasions was in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. When faced with the same question, Guardiola seemed visibly frustrated.

After composing himself, he reminded reporters that he did not say he was leaving Manchester City in 2023. Naturally, that went down very well with social media users interacting with City Xtra

