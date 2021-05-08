"He Is Selfish Because He Misses..." - Pep Guardiola Reflects On Sergio Aguero's Missed Penalty Against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has stated that Sergio Aguero “is selfish because he misses. If he scores, he is a genius,” after the Argentine’s failed panenka penalty during Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Sergio Aguero, who is one goal away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s record, missed two opportunities to equal that milestone, with the latter being a miss from the penalty spot.

Speaking post-match during a press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola faced questions on whether Sergio Aguero’s failed attempt at the “Panenka” technique from the spot was “selfish” as the Catalan replied, “He is selfish because he misses. If he scores, he is a genius. That is the reality.”

Manchester City, who were unable to take a 2-0 lead into half-time ended up losing the match to Chelsea, as second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso further delayed their title celebrations, with Pep Guardiola saying, “We are sad to lose - we wanted to close the Premier League today.”

The Manchester City manager did however refuse to blame Sergio Aguero’s missed penalty as the reason for the loss, as Pep Guardiola explained, “I'm not going to blame one thing for the reason why [we lost]. You win for many reasons, lose the same. We didn’t defend shot well for the first goal or the penalty spot for the second."

