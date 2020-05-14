'He is the best coach in the world' - Aston Villa midfielder reveals admiration for Man City manager

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has spoken of his admiration for his former manager Pep Guardiola, labelling the Catalan 'the best coach in the world', report Netvasco as relayed via SkyBluesBrasil.

Luiz (22), signed for City in 2017 from Vasco de Gama, but he was denied a work permit by the UK Home Office to play in England. Nevertheless, the Brazil midfielder was able to take part in Guardiola's pre-season matches, prior to signing for Aston Villa last summer.

That has left Luiz with nothing but respect for Pep and his abilities as a coach. 'I have a lot of affection for him, I thank him so much for everything he has done. I feel very honoured to have this affection from a great coach, who for me is the best, for my football', Luiz stated.

The former City player added: '[Pep Guardiola] is a guy who is focused on football - his life is football. For me, he is the best coach in the world. In two months, the guy managed to evolve more than 70% of the my potential..."

Luiz has made a strong start to life in the Premier League with Aston Villa following his £15m transfer, and City do have a buyback clause in the player's contract that could be activated if the Brazilian continues to impress.

