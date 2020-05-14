City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'He is the best coach in the world' - Aston Villa midfielder reveals admiration for Man City manager

markgough96

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has spoken of his admiration for his former manager Pep Guardiola, labelling the Catalan 'the best coach in the world', report Netvasco as relayed via SkyBluesBrasil.

Luiz (22), signed for City in 2017 from Vasco de Gama, but he was denied a work permit by the UK Home Office to play in England. Nevertheless, the Brazil midfielder was able to take part in Guardiola's pre-season matches, prior to signing for Aston Villa last summer.  

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city (13)
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

That has left Luiz with nothing but respect for Pep and his abilities as a coach. 'I have a lot of affection for him, I thank him so much for everything he has done. I feel very honoured to have this affection from a great coach, who for me is the best, for my football', Luiz stated.

The former City player added: '[Pep Guardiola] is a guy who is focused on football - his life is football. For me, he is the best coach in the world. In two months, the guy managed to evolve more than 70% of the my potential..."

Luiz has made a strong start to life in the Premier League with Aston Villa following his £15m transfer, and City do have a buyback clause in the player's contract that could be activated if the Brazilian continues to impress. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Man City among six clubs targeting Chelsea and England midfielder

Chelsea's youth star Tino Anjorin is a target for Man City, alongside five other unnamed clubs, report AllNigeriaSoccer.

markgough96

Man City Player Ratings 2019/20 - Part Three - The Forwards

It's the third and final instalment of our 2019/20 player ratings series, and we take a look at those providing the goods this season.

adamjmonk

Barcelona star 'agrees terms' with Man City

A swap deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo is in the works according to a report by Sport.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'keen' on PSG midfielder - Guardiola wants the signing 'immediately'

Pep Guardiola wants PSG youngster Edouard Michut 'immediately' as it's emerged City are interested in signing him.

Nathan Allen

"Are we preparing for WW3?!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked 2020/21 Puma range

Manchester City fans have reacted in numbers on social media on Thursday afternoon following fresh leaks surrounding Puma's 2020/21 range for the club.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'willing to negotiate' with RB Leipzig over defender - €11 million fee mentioned

Manchester City and RB Leipzig are looking to negotiate a deal for full-back Angelino.

harryasiddall

Man City star makes heartwarming gesture to residents of his childhood town

Raheem Sterling has made a generous donation to resident of his hometown in Jamaica.

harryasiddall

Man City agreed on a €3 million fee to bring full-back to the club

The Peruvian defender's move to Manchester is imminent after a fee was agreed in excess of €3 million.

Matt Astbury

Man City wingers future to be decided this month - player expecting the 'green light'

Leroy Sané is expecting to be given the 'green light' by Manchester City to complete his long-awaited move to Bayern Munich.

Matt Astbury