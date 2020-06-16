'He is the best in the Premier League... he's got everything' - Leicester midfielder heaps praise on Man City star

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has revealed that he views Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne as the 'the best in the Premier League', in an interview with the Athletic as relayed by Goal.

Tielemans, who has played alongside de Bruyne in the Belgian national side's midfield, has become only the most recent Premier League star to label De Bruyne as the league's best player; Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish recently confessed his own admiration for City's Belgian playmaker.

'I think the best in the Premier League is De Bruyne. He stands out. He is the complete midfielder. He is physical and runs a lot. Technically, he keeps it very, very easy. Tactically, he is very good as well. He's got everything', Tielemans told The Athletic.

This almost certainly means De Bruyne can count his compatriot's vote in the PFA Player of the Season award, with Kevin one of the favourites to win the prize that has so far eluded all Manchester City players, in spite of the club's four Premier League titles.

Tielemans has also been linked with a move to City in the past, although there does not appear to be any interest at present.

