“He is the best passer I’ve ever played against." - Liverpool defender heaps praise on Man City star

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as 'the best passer he's ever played against', in a recent interview with Goal.

The 22-year-old has already had numerous battles with the Belgian in his short but very successful career at Liverpool. Battling for the Premier League twice already, it's clear Trent already recognises the current PFA Player of the Year's quality.

“He [De Bruyne] is the best passer I’ve ever played against. When you’re in and amongst it, it’s rare that you still have those 'wow' moments, where you’re taken aback by what you see," Alexander-Arnold said.



The right-back isn't a bad passer of the ball himself - finishing only second behind De Bruyne in the assist charts last season. In fact, Alexander-Arnold's whipped style of cross is very similar to that of the Manchester City man.

He finished by saying; "When you’re playing every day with those sort of players, you almost get accustomed to it. But De Bruyne is still the one who gives me those moments, where I’m watching one of his games and he’ll produce a pass where I’m just like ‘wow!’”

I'm sure he may not be alone in that regard...

