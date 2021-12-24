“He is the Man”- Former Manchester United Skipper Hails Pep Guardiola in Man City Title Race Prediction

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has admitted that Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League title this season, as he hailed Pep Guardiola as the best manager around in his latest appearance on Sky Bet's latest exclusive feature

Winning three out of the last four Premier League titles as well as four out of the previous five Carabao Cups, Manchester City’s domination of English football has been undisputable under Pep Guardiola.

The Sky Blues ran away with the league title last season, with a massive gap of twelve points between them and second-placed Manchester United.

In his recent appearance on Sky Bet’s latest exclusive feature on YouTube, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane gave his take on Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's position in the title race in conversation with former City defender Micah Richards.

“I’d never bet against Manchester City now, I’ve just learned my lesson from last year," said the former Republic of Ireland international.

"It doesn’t necessarily mean Liverpool or Chelsea can’t pip them (City) to the title, but I think Pep is the man. I look at all of the managers, and I think Pep is the man."

Following Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium last season, Keane made a bold statement on Sky Sports by predicting that Guardiola’s side would not win the Premier League title.

Eight matches into the league campaign, Sergio Aguero’s injury issues led the popular pundit to effectively rule Manchester City out of the title race.

The rest, as they say, is history - as Manchester City won their third league title under the Spanish boss while comfortably being the best team in England, registering a total of 86 points during a season suffering from the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

