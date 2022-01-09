"He is Very Complete!" - Manchester City Star Piles on the Praise for Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva has opened up on why Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a ‘very complete’ coach while having 'a bit of everything', speaking during an interview with Portuguese media this week.

Despite speculation linking him to a potential move away from the Etihad Stadium last summer, Bernardo Silva ultimately decided to stay at Manchester City, and given his form for the club this season, you could say the rest is history.

The Portugal international has emerged as one of the club’s stand-out performers and there is certainly a strong argument to suggest that he is currently the most in-form midfielder in Europe.

A report by the Athletic last month claimed that Manchester City’s number 20 is ‘much happier’ with life in Manchester, and that has contributed to his excellent performances on the pitch this season.

As per a new interview with Expresso’s e-magazine, relayed by A Bola and translated by Sport Witness, Bernardo Silva has revealed his admiration for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

“I think (Pep) Guardiola has a bit of everything. He is very complete”, Bernardo Silva opened.

He continued, “I’m not going to name names, but I’ve had coaches who are very good tactically and then, in human relation, are very weak; or very good in human relation and very weak tactically.”

On what separates the Catalan coach from the rest, Bernardo Silva revealed, “I think Guardiola’s greatest strength is that, apart from having been a player at a very high level, which gives him a perspective of what we feel, his technical side is very strong.”

“Of course, there are players who don’t like it and others who do, but that’s like everything else. No coach has all 25 players on his side, it’s very difficult."

Touching on what makes Pep Guardiola the success he is, Bernardo Silva went on to say, “He manages the tactical part, the human part and managing a locker room is nothing, nothing easy. Even more so in a team as strong as ours, most of the players cost 50, 60, 70, 80 million.”

“He manages to keep players who cost this much on the bench for so many games and even then, there are no major problems. I think this shows how good he is at managing changing rooms.”

Bernardo Silva’s assessment of how key a role Pep Guardiola plays at the club may well be a crucial factor in what led him to stay put, and as we’ve seen this season, long may it continue.

