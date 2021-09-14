September 14, 2021
"He Killed My Confidence" - Former Man City Defender Explains Comments On Pep Guardiola

RB Leipzig defender Angelino offered an explanation about previous comments on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his return to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
On Wednesday evening, Manchester City's Champions League campaign gets underway as Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig travel to Manchester. 

Manchester Evening News journalist Simon Bajkowski has reported that Angeliño will start against City, with the Spaniard offering his thoughts on the prospect.

"It is a weird feeling", Angelino admitted. He added:"I never thought I would play with a different shirt in this stadium, but I'm really happy to be back."

The left-back, who amassed 12 appearances during the 2019/20 season before joining RB Leipzig on loan and making the move permanent, also explained earlier comments he made about City boss Pep Guardiola.

PA Media journalist Andy Hampson reported Angeliño's comments in a press conference ahead of the match.

"It is not that he killed me as a player", Angelino said, referring to his earlier statement. "He made me the player that I am. It is just that I didn't play. That is why I said he killed my confidence. I didn't get much game time (at City)."

The former City academy graduate concluded: "But, I will always be thankful for the help he (Guardiola) gave me". 

Angeliño will be hoping he can repeat his impressive Champions League performances last season, where the wing-back registered a remarkable three goals and three assists in seven appearances for Leipzig.

Indeed, Blues fans will fondly remember the Spaniard playing a starring role in his side's historic 3-2 defeat of City's local rivals Manchester United in the group stages last season, sending the English side out of the competition. 

