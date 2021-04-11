"He knew his shoulders were strong enough to carry it!" - Father of Man City star discusses his son's ability

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
The father of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne feels manager Pep Guardiola has 'added an extra dimension' to his son's play during his time under the Catalan so far, during an exclusive interview with HLN in Belgium.
The Belgian midfielder recently signed a contract extension last week, in a deal which keeps him in sky blue until 2025.

Despite a six-week injury at the start of the new calendar year, Kevin De Bruyne has enjoyed a magnificent season so far, scoring eight goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions. 

Speaking exclusively to HLN Sport this week, Kevin De Bruyne's father Herwig spoke openly about the impact the Manchester City boss has had on his son's style and ability during their time together at the Etihad Stadium.

Herwig De Bruyne said, "I also think Pep Guardiola has added an extra dimension to Kevin. He pushed him into that [leader] role. Gave him more responsibility because he knew his shoulders were strong enough to carry it."

That leadership role is something Kevin De Bruyne also mentioned in his interview last week, following the extension of his contract at the club. The 29-year-old, alongside current club captain Fernandinho, appears to be the top choice for the armband at the club.

With the Brazilian captain set to leave the Etihad Stadium upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, Manchester City will be searching for a new name to take on the role left behind by the veteran midfielder - and given his impact this season, many will expect Kevin de Bruyne to be right up their with the favourites for the position.

