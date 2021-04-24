"He knows EXACTLY what the fans want, what Man City wants!" - Ruben Dias provides insight into the work and lifestyle of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has opened up about his experience playing for manager Pep Guardiola in his first season at the Etihad Stadium after making the move from Portugal.

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has opened up about his experience playing for manager Pep Guardiola in his first season at the Etihad Stadium after making the move from Portugal.

Ruben Dias has taken English football by storm since signing for the Etihad club in September, 2020.

His season defining form has made him the undroppable defender in Pep Guardiola’s back line, being partnered alongside John Stones for a large majority of the campaign but also standing in alongside Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

Speaking with the club website this week on a multitude of topics, Dias also opened up on how he is finding playing under Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola.

READ MORE: City identify midfielder who can be moulded into perfect Pep player

READ MORE: What Erling Haaland told Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium

"He's an intense coach. Simply because of how much he demands from you as a player, working for him, for Man City. He knows exactly what he is, he knows exactly what the fans want, what Man City wants, and he knows what kind of players he has."

He continued, "He just tries to take the best out of ourselves. He's very demanding, and I think that's one of his special attributes. He never goes relaxed, he's always looking for something else, looking for something better in yourself, always trying to improve your game."

Ruben Dias’ solid defensive performances this season helped slingshot the Blues into a record setting 28-game unbeaten streak, which was ended by Manchester City’s cross-town rivals Manchester United.

"We were definitely not happy. Whenever you set a record, you just have to forget it while you're doing it, and just keep doing it. Nobody was happy with the defeat [vs Man United] and the finishing of the streak," said Ruben Dias when asked about the finale of the impressive win streak.

READ MORE: Man City star thought his agent was joking over transfer

READ MORE: Phil Foden's surprise hobby revealed by mum and girlfriend

However, the 23-year-old feels there could have been a silver lining in the stinging Derby Day defeat.

"It might've been the perfect moment. It's important to feel strong, [unbeatable], everyone feeling confident. But it's important to know other teams have quality, and you need to be at your very best every time. You must not think about it, that's the hard part."

You can read all of Ruben Dias' quotes here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra