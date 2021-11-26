"He Knows He Can Do Better" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Raheem Sterling's Man City Performances

Pep Guardiola believes Raheem Sterling can 'still do better', despite his upturn in form for Manchester City in recent weeks.

Poking home the equaliser from typical Raheem Sterling range against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, there was a sense that the England international was starting to find his groove again.

That finish was the 26-year-old's third goal in his last three appearances, and he is slowly starting to creep his way back into Pep Guardiola's plans. Injuries to other players have helped, but Raheem Sterling is certainly finding some form.

Speaking in his press conference before a crucial clash with West Ham in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola could not hide his delight for Sterling, but still believes the forward can perform even better.

"I'm so glad for him, it's helped us that's for sure. Of course, he will fight to do better and better and better. It's good for both wingers to score and get assists, he is decisive," the Catalan began.

"Still, he knows he can do better, one-v-one, but this is a step to come back in his best form."

The manager was then pushed by reporters on the reasons behind Sterling's recent surge in performances.

Pep Guardiola was keen to point out that it is not all about the individuals as such, but how the collective team works together.

"You have highs and lows, it's important that the lows aren't too low. They want to perform well, we won Premier League, I want to leave good. At the same time, relax.

Guardiola continued, "It doesn't depend on individual [success] it's the team, be on the pitch when the manager gives you the opportunity to do your best. Raheem and everyone, that's all.

"When you see players bad that's a problem - it's not the case. Just look how we fight and win games."

