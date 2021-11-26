Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    "He Knows He Can Do Better" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Raheem Sterling's Man City Performances

    Pep Guardiola believes Raheem Sterling can 'still do better', despite his upturn in form for Manchester City in recent weeks.
    Author:

    Poking home the equaliser from typical Raheem Sterling range against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, there was a sense that the England international was starting to find his groove again. 

    That finish was the 26-year-old's third goal in his last three appearances, and he is slowly starting to creep his way back into Pep Guardiola's plans. Injuries to other players have helped, but Raheem Sterling is certainly finding some form.

    Speaking in his press conference before a crucial clash with West Ham in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola could not hide his delight for Sterling, but still believes the forward can perform even better.

    "I'm so glad for him, it's helped us that's for sure. Of course, he will fight to do better and better and better. It's good for both wingers to score and get assists, he is decisive," the Catalan began.

    "Still, he knows he can do better, one-v-one, but this is a step to come back in his best form."

    Read More

    The manager was then pushed by reporters on the reasons behind Sterling's recent surge in performances.

    Pep Guardiola was keen to point out that it is not all about the individuals as such, but how the collective team works together.

    "You have highs and lows, it's important that the lows aren't too low. They want to perform well, we won Premier League, I want to leave good. At the same time, relax.

    Guardiola continued, "It doesn't depend on individual [success] it's the team, be on the pitch when the manager gives you the opportunity to do your best. Raheem and everyone, that's all. 

    "When you see players bad that's a problem - it's not the case. Just look how we fight and win games."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008227872h
    News

    "He Knows He Can Do Better" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Raheem Sterling's Man City Performances

    18 seconds ago
    imago0048969616h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on Three Man City Stars Ahead of Premier League Clash

    21 minutes ago
    imago1002950286h
    News

    Senior Barcelona Official Arrives at Man City Offices Amid Ongoing High-Profile Transfer Speculation

    1 hour ago
    imago1008230083h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Drawing Up Plans' on Left-Back Signing for 2022

    2 hours ago
    imago0018510331h
    News

    "He'd Be There Till The End!" - Frank Lampard Reveals Secret David Silva Trait During Man City Life

    2 hours ago
    Rodri PSG Home;
    News

    Man City Defensive Midfielder In Line For Improved Contract in 2022

    3 hours ago
    imago1007395076h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Suffer Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Norwegian Striker Informs Entourage of 'Preferred Destination' - Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United All Mentioned

    3 hours ago
    Lamps cover vs City
    News

    Frank Lampard Reveals 'Self-Destruct' Voice Note Sent By Pep Guardiola While Chelsea Manager

    4 hours ago