"He Knows These Things" - City Football Group Executive Discusses Manchester City's Erling Haaland Project

City Football Group board member Alberto Galassi delivered his verdict on Erling Haaland joining Manchester City and what the Norwegian can expect as he completes his impending switch to the Etihad Stadium.

With Manchester City retaining their Premier League crown by finishing the season with a staggering 93-point tally, the rest of the division have yet another reason to be fearful as Erling Haaland is set to join one of the most feared sides in world football.

City confirmed in early May they had a deal in place to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, with the 21-year-old believed to have completed media duties at the City Football Academy (CFA) this week before the move is soon made official.

With Pep Guardiola’s side topping the scoring charts with 99 goals in another league-winning campaign in the absence of a traditional striker, the arrival of one of Europe’s most clinical finishers could elevate City to another level.

IMAGO / osnapix Speaking to Sky Sports 24 this week, City Football Group board member Alberto Galassi gave his thoughts on City's latest and arguably most high-profile capture in the club's history. “We took (Erling) Haaland because he is a very strong forward," the Italian manager said. "It is then him (Haaland) who has chosen to come to us, because he has chosen to come and play in the most beautiful league in the world, with the most talented players in the world and in the team coached by the best coach in the world. IMAGO / Sven Simon “He knows these things and he also knows that he has arrived in a team where the club, if should it be necessary to thicken the squad or to improve, there is no problem in proceeding, within the limits of decency within an economic point of view.”

The CFG board's outlook on Haaland is different to many that tend to assess the move from the perspective of what the Norwegian adds to this City side instead of vice-versa.

Ultimately, the 21-year-old has the ultimate privilege of receiving service from one of Europe’s best creative ensembles including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Jack Grealish in one of the most devastating attacking systems built by none other than Pep Guardiola.

While it was widely reported that a host of elite European clubs were in the race to sign Erling Haaland, the in-demand striker ultimately chose City as few clubs can compete with the project and ambition the Premier League champions can currently offer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube