"He Knows What to Say and Exactly When to Say It!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Behind the Scenes Insight into Pep Guardiola Coaching

Oleksandr Zincheko has praised Pep Guardiola for knowing exactly when to convey his message to the Manchester City squad, as the Ukraine international hailed the Catalan boss as the best manager in the world.

Zincheko has been a vital asset to the Premier League champions since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, before eventually going on to win a plethora of domestic silverware at the club.

The 25-year-old, who spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven before returning to Manchester ahead of the 'Centurions' campaign, has 112 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues to date.

Though Manchester City have had their struggles on the left side of defence throughout Pep Guardiola's time as manager, Zinchenko's ability on the ball and understanding of the game has made him a key player for the Spanish boss.

In a new interview with CityTV this week, the Ukraine international has reflected on his time playing under Pep Guardiola and what makes the Manchester City boss the best manager in the world. 

“You are always trying to learn from him (Guardiola), and one of the best things he has, for me, is that he knows what to say and exactly when to say it," said Zinchenko.

"Obviously, about tactics and stuff, everyone knows he (Guardiola) is the best, but it is so important to know when you have to say and what you have to say to the squad."

Despite operating as a left-sided midfielder for the Ukraine National Team to this day, Zinchenko has revealed why he thinks he has flourished while playing across the left side of defence for Manchester City under Guardiola.

He added: "Fortunately, I had a little experience in the past playing at left-back for other clubs, but the manager (Guardiola) was just trying to explain the role to me - what I had to do with the ball, off the ball, and he told if I worked hard, I'd get my chance.” 

