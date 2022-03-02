"He Loves to Play Football" - Pep Guardiola Claims Football is NOT a Profession for One Manchester City Star

Pep Guardiola was over the moon about the performances of Manchester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish against Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Despite Manchester City’s struggles to break down a well-drilled Peterborough United side in the first half, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish came up with the goals to seal a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the visitors.

The Algerian followed up a series of step-overs with a fine finish to break the deadlock for City, while the £100 million man’s impeccable first touch and strike were flashes of brilliance that showcased the sheer quality on show.

After his side’s 2-0 win against the Posh, Pep Guardiola discussed his thoughts on the pair’s displays, starting with the in-form Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola explained, “He is playing in a position he has played in all his career. We know the quality he has. I am proud the most because he loves to play football. For him, football is not a profession, it’s a joy.”

IMAGO / Paul Marriott Riyad Mahrez in FA Cup action vs Peterborough on Tuesday night

The Catalan boss went on to sing Jack Grealish’s praises, saying, “He had more chances in the first half that were more difficult. He came back from injury and he is playing at a really good level.”

After his solo strike, the Algerian international has surpassed his best ever goalscoring season that came during Leicester City’s Premier League title winning 2015/16 campaign, as he has 19 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this term.

Whilst Pep Guardiola did emphasise before the FA Cup tie that the former Aston Villa man was not signed solely for his goalscoring exploits, a brilliantly taken strike is certainly going to boost his confidence after recently returning from injury.

IMAGO / Action Plus Jack Grealish celebrating his goal in FA Cup action vs Peterborough on Tuesday night

After Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish’s heroics against the Championship outfit, Pep Guardiola looks set to have a selection headache on his hands ahead of the all-important Manchester Derby on Sunday afternoon.

