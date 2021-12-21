Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    "He Needs More Starts", "Having the Season of His Life!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Updated Goalscoring Statistics

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the updated goal contributions list so far this season, including maybe a few surprising faces.
    Manchester City's 4-0 win over Newcastle United means they'll be top of the Premier League table on Christmas day. 

    Pep Guardiola's side have been on an incredible run, winning eight consecutive league games since a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in late October. In that run, there have been victories over the likes of Manchester United, West Ham, and Leeds. 

    With a few minor injury concerns, Guardiola's squad depth has been tested to the limit, and everyone has stepped up to the plate when called upon.

    As the league ticks towards the halfway stage, City Xtra have compiled an updated list of the most goal contributions in the squad - and it's a list that has created mass discussion. 

    Riyad Mahrez sitting at the top of the list grabs the attention straight away.

    The Algerian has had limited starts this season but is still far and away the most effective City player. 11 goals and four assists in all competitions are very impressive numbers.

    Plenty of Manchester City fans pointed this out over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with calls from the majority to start Mahrez more often.

    There was also a lot of love for Raheem Sterling. The 27-year-old had a tough start to the campaign, but has since found his shooting boots and been a reliable contributor in the final third. 

    As has Phil Foden, but that's not even a shock anymore.

    Here are a few of our favourites:

    "He Needs More Starts", "Having the Season of His Life!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Updated Goalscoring Statistics

