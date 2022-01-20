Skip to main content

"He Needs to Make His Mind Up!", "Moving Like Pogba" - Many Man City Fans React to Star Forwards Fresh Haircut

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to Phil Foden's latest haircut, with the England international going back to his black style.

This season, Phil Foden's performances have continued to hit the staggering heights that saw him emerge from the Manchester City academy at just 17 years of age. 

The Stockport-born midfielder is one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet at the moment, with his technical quality pinpointed as the reason he continues to be deployed in the false nine role. 

However, it's not just on the pitch that Foden is continuing to dominate the headlines - his haircut has also gone through quite a transformation. 

It all started this summer, where it was claimed that Foden's bleach blonde hairstyle was inspired by the iconic England football legend Paul Gascoigne - but that was later dismissed, with the Manchester City star himself claiming that it was a truly unique decision.

He then returned to all black for his return to Premier League action, with the 21-year-old contributing to 13 goals in 21 appearances so far this season - most recently netting the only goal in a 1-0 win over Brentford.

Just a week later, however, he returned to his blonde look for Manchester City's clash with Leicester City on Boxing Day. 

After keeping the iconic look for a few more weeks, Foden has, once again, decided to revert back to black and was posted with his new highlights by his barber Alan Beak on Instagram.

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to Foden's latest look over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the response just as you would expect - not great.

Here is what supporters have been saying:

