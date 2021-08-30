August 30, 2021
"He Only Wants The Best..." - Ruben Dias Opens Up About Working Under Pep Guardiola

Ruben Dias has said that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola "has no limit" when opening up about being coached by the Catalan.
Author:
Publish date:

It was announced on Monday that Dias, who joined Manchester City from Benfica in September last year, has signed a new six-year contract with the Blues, following an incredibly successful debut campaign.  

Dias helped Manchester City to the Premier League title, Carabao Cup and a first ever Champions League final, as he was named the Premier League and FWA's Player of the Year for his outstanding efforts. 

The 24-year-old, who cost the Blues an initial £51.1 million, has made 53 starts for the club and has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola's robust defence. 

Speaking about the coaching style of Pep Guardiola to CityTV, the Portuguese defender explained that "he has no limit. He always wants more. He always wants the best."

Dias has lost just eight matches since joining Manchester City, playing a key part in victories against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. 

When talking about what he liked most about working under Pep Guardiola, the central defender touched on the former Barcelona bosses approach to matches. 

"The way, the personality, to play our game no matter what. No matter the circumstances. No matter the opponent." 

"The personality to play what you believe in and don't be changing every time. I think that's one of, I think, the characteristics I liked the most." 

"The way he sees the game, the way he sees the opponent, the way he sees their weaknesses and at the end of it all, how easy it looks to exploit them." 

