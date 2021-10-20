"He Said We'd Be Back Again To Fight For The Trophy!" - Kevin De Bruyne Provides Insight Into Post-Chelsea Champions League Final Conversations

Kevin De Bruyne has stated that he does not remember much from Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final after suffering a head injury.

The Belgium international was taken off early on into the second-half against the eventual European champions with a nasty injury following a collision with Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger.

It was a cruel ending for the 30-year-old, who had played a vital role in City's run to the final, as he departed the pitch in tears, with a fractured eye socket and a concussion to boot.

However, the PFA Player's Player of the Year is slowly getting back to his best after recovering from an ankle injury he picked up in Belgium's 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships this summer.

READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

Speaking during a press conference this week, De Bruyne was quizzed about his recollection of his side's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in Porto in May.

"I remember some chances in the first half (in the Champions League final against Chelsea). After the collision, I don't remember a lot, how I got into the hospital," said the former Wolfsburg man.

"I remember going back in the morning to the hotel at 10 AM with my kit still on. In sport it happens. It's not the best thing to happen but you go on with it."

"We always try to maintain a high level, we always want to compete for titles, we did well last season, two semi finals and a final. These games you can lose, the opposition are very good, that night we lost and move on."

READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

After the match, the 30-year-old sat down with club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who gave De Bruyne some inspirational wards after a disappointing night in Porto.

"He (Khaldoon) didn't say much. I think he spoke to the team in the morning. He said he was happy with how I contributed to the team and the year. He said we'd be back again to fight for the trophy," added De Bruyne

"We [the squad] weren't in a good mood, I felt strange at the time. It was nice to hear that from the chairman because it was a big blow. It was a positive but short conversation."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra