"He Says He Will Play" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Identity of Man City Star Who 'Holds the Pain' in Discomfort

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Phil Foden has a desire to feature despite not being fully fit, ahead of his side's Premier League tie away at Watford on Saturday evening.

The Sky Blues will be keen to secure victory at Vicarage Road, as all three points would seen them move to top of the pile following Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham at the London Stadium.

After sealing a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in midweek, Guardiola's men have received a major fitness boost ahead of Watford, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne all in contention to face the Hornets.

Foden, who was named amongst the substitutes at Villa Park on Wednesday night, has been in a rich vein of form for his boyhood club following his return from a foot injury that kept him on the sidelines in the opening stages of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Watford, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that Foden wants to play every game despite being injured, which displays his desire to help his side to the best of his ability.

“He (Foden) is a guy, in my experience of being together, who holds the pain,” said Guardiola in his press conference on Friday, as quoted by the club's official website.

The 21-year-old has bagged five goals and four assists in 14 outings across all competitions this season, but missed out on his side's recent wins against PSG and West Ham due to injury.

Guardiola added: “He (Foden) has pain but says 'I will play'. So, if he has discomfort and says he doesn't feel good, he doesn't feel good."

“He got injured in the ankle against Everton, and that's why he couldn't play against PSG and the next games. He tried but didn't feel good."

Guardiola continue“But, we were calm because the images the doctor showed us weren't a big issue. It (the ankle) wasn't broken."

