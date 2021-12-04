Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "He Says He Will Play" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Identity of Man City Star Who 'Holds the Pain' in Discomfort

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Phil Foden has a desire to feature despite not being fully fit, ahead of his side's Premier League tie away at Watford on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    The Sky Blues will be keen to secure victory at Vicarage Road, as all three points would seen them move to top of the pile following Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham at the London Stadium.

    After sealing a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in midweek, Guardiola's men have received a major fitness boost ahead of Watford, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne all in contention to face the Hornets.

    Foden, who was named amongst the substitutes at Villa Park on Wednesday night, has been in a rich vein of form for his boyhood club following his return from a foot injury that kept him on the sidelines in the opening stages of the campaign.

    Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Watford, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that Foden wants to play every game despite being injured, which displays his desire to help his side to the best of his ability.

    “He (Foden) is a guy, in my experience of being together, who holds the pain,” said Guardiola in his press conference on Friday, as quoted by the club's official website.

    Read More

    The 21-year-old has bagged five goals and four assists in 14 outings across all competitions this season, but missed out on his side's recent wins against PSG and West Ham due to injury.

    Guardiola added: “He (Foden) has pain but says 'I will play'. So, if he has discomfort and says he doesn't feel good, he doesn't feel good."

    “He got injured in the ankle against Everton, and that's why he couldn't play against PSG and the next games. He tried but didn't feel good."

    Guardiola continue“But, we were calm because the images the doctor showed us weren't a big issue. It (the ankle) wasn't broken."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Pep Guardiol Cover
    News

    "He Says He Will Play" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Identity of Man City Star Who 'Holds the Pain' in Discomfort

    18 seconds ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    News

    'One More Week' - Pep Guardiola Handed Fitness Boost Concerning Key Man City Forward Amid Demanding Fixture Run

    36 minutes ago
    imago0049443026h
    News

    "He Wants To Experience Other Countries" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Star Midfielder's Rumoured Exit

    51 minutes ago
    Ederson cover
    News

    Ederson Compares 'Exceptional' Man City Teammate to Lionel Messi

    3 hours ago
    imago1008387155h
    News

    "I Went Through A Difficult Period" - Raheem Sterling Opens Up on Mental Health Challenges During 2020/21 Season

    4 hours ago
    sipa_26393392
    News

    Preparations Made for Pep Guardiola's Next Club Following Eventual Man City Departure

    16 hours ago
    imago1008325143h
    Match Coverage

    Aymeric Laporte Closing in on Landmark, Eye-Opening Gabriel Jesus Stat Revealed – Watford vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    18 hours ago
    imago1008333391h
    Match Coverage

    Watford vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    19 hours ago