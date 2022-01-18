"He Sees Things Not Many of Us See" - Ruben Dias Hails Kevin De Bruyne After FIFPRO World XI Selection

Ruben Dias has discussed why Kevin De Bruyne's selection in the FIFPro World XI was deserved, and what makes him such a special player.

Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning winner against Chelsea on Saturday was a reminder to his doubters of just how devastating he can be.

Despite niggling injuries halting the Belgian’s progress this season, his ability to produce something out of nothing is yet another indication of why he belongs amongst the very elite.

The FIFPro World XI recognized this very fact and singled out De Bruyne as a part of their esteemed selections.

Ruben Dias, who has also been selected in the XI, expressed his appreciation for the Belgian international’s quality, as per the official website.

“Kevin is a player who can surprise you every second of the game. He sees things not many of us see,” he started by saying.

Dias continued, “I’d say the vision he has and the understanding of the game, he’s a player who knows what the game needs and because of that, I think he deserves to be there (in the FIFPro World XI).

The Portuguese defender is correct in his assessment of his teammate, with De Bruyne playing a key role in his side’s fifth Premier League title, fourth successive Carabao Cup win, and the path to the club’s first-ever Champions League final.

After all, City’s number 17 was awarded the official Man of the Match award in three European knockout games in the previous campaign - a sign of how influential the midfield maestro was when his team needed him the most.

As Ruben Dias stated, Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most uniquely gifted footballers in the world, and how he dictated Manchester City’s performances last season are proof of why his selection in the FIFPro World XI was merited

