"He Sees Things That Not a Lot of Players Do" - Raheem Sterling Pays Man City Star Ultimate Compliment

The England forward has named one Manchester City player he'd want to play alongside for his country.

Raheem Sterling has heaped praise on his club teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who was recently voted the PFA Players' Player of the Year for the second campaign running.

After a rather stop-start 2020/21 campaign, the England winger has made an eye-catching start to the European Championships, having netted his side's winner in their 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic.

The ex-Liverpool starlet has silenced his critics by keeping a host of star names such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish on the bench so far as the Three Lions sealed qualification for the knockout stages by winning their group.

READ MORE: What Does Jack Grealish Know About His Potential Move to Man City This Summer?

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Man City: What Is Being Reported?

In an interview with the England National Team, Sterling was asked to pick one Manchester City player he'd like to play with at international level.

The attacker said: "I'd say Kevin De Bruyne, for obvious reasons. He has a great eye for a pass, and he sees things that not a lot of players do."

Despite the wealth of attacking talent at Gareth Southgate's disposal, England are yet to discover their best starting XI, with the manager having rung a series of changes in his forward line throughout the group stage.

READ MORE: Man City Close In On Aston Villa's Jack Grealish In Record-Breaking Transfer

READ MORE: What Aston Villa Have Told Transfer Targets About Jack Grealish Future Amid Man City Interest

De Bruyne, who signed for City from Wolfsburg in 2015, has enjoyed yet another astonishing campaign during which he registered 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

One of the league's most versatile stars, De Bruyne, who has operated on the right side of a midfield three for a large chunk of Pep Guardiola's reign in Manchester, slotted in down the middle for the Sky Blues as they re-claimed their Premier League crown after a sluggish start to the season.

The Belgian has made a swift return from injury and has struck a lethal partnership with Inter forward Romelu Lukaku, with a mouth-watering clash against Portugal in Round of 16 looming this week.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra