"He Showed His Quality" - Pep Guardiola Sends Transfer Message to Harry Kane Following Five-Star Display Against Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded Harry Kane for his match-winning performance in Tottenham's 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, admitting that the forward showed his true quality against the league leaders.

It was the Harry Kane show at home of the Premier League champions as Tottenham pulled off a major upset with a result that has blown the title race wide open and given Antonio Conte's side a timely boost in their hopes of a top-four finish.

The England international struck twice - both times to put Tottenham in front - with the latter goal breaking City hearts in the 95th minute after Riyad Mahrez equalized for the hosts just minutes before in injury time with a perfect penalty.

To compound Pep Guardiola's misery, it was no secret that Kane was the main transfer target for Manchester City last summer as the Etihad club looked to replace Sergio Aguero following his move to Barcelona.

Speaking after his side's slim defeat against Conte's men, Guardiola praised Kane for his man-of-the-match performance against his side, who were torn apart throughout the game by the Tottenham striker.

"He (Kane) showed his quality. All UK knows it," Guardiola said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard.

However, having touched on City's pursuit of Kane last summer ahead of the clash, Guardiola added that the 28-year-old was never a feasible option for the current league leaders due to the incredible asking-price set by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for the Englishman.

“Never was an option [for us]. Forget it, it is the past," the Catalan added on Kane and what appears to suggest that City will still look past the Spurs talisman in the summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra