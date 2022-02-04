"He Struggled a Little Bit." - Pep Guardiola Offers Honest Insight into Joao Cancelo's Career at Man City Upon Contract Extension

Pep Guardiola has been discussing Joao Cancelo's Manchester City career, upon the announcement of his new five-year contract earlier this week.

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has emerged as one of Europe's top players in the last two seasons.

After a slow start to life under Pep Guardiola, the 27-year-old has now cemented himself as an automatic starter, and a serial man of the match-winner.

On the back of that emergence, Etihad officials have chosen to extend his contract until the summer of 2027, leaving fans delighted to see one of the team's brightest stars commit his future to the reigning Premier League champions.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Fulham on Saturday, Catalan boss Pep Guardiola has been eulogizing about the Portuguese international.

"Everyone knows how important he is, this season, the last 2-3 seasons," Guardiola began.

"We struggled together in the first part, we didn't agree with things. Part of my mistakes, but now he's incredible, I'm delighted he's happy here and can play here for many years.

"He can play many positions, can play every day. He's beloved, so funny, I'm pleased for him, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand, Bobb."

When asked what had changed for Cancelo to see his contributions to the team sky-rocket as of late, Guardiola was quick to point out that the full-back just needed a consistent run of games.

"Normally now he's playing every day is the main reason. There are players who accept more playing minutes, others are not happy and have to understand that and the reason why.

"Full commitment. We know each other much better, every player must be treated differently."

He continued, "I got more time to know him, how sensitive he is, he has a big heart. Some players you have to treat differently, I need time to understand, finally, I understand more.

"He's an important player, he needs to understand the way we play, he struggled a little bit.

"That was the reason why, as a person always was the same guy, a lovely guy. No arguments, real clear, Joao now is happy like players who play every game."

