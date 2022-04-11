Skip to main content

"He Struggled in the First Part" - Pep Guardiola Reflects on Kevin De Bruyne's Form After Upturn in Performances

Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne is now back to his very best, after struggling at the start of the season with niggling injuries.

Manchester City remained one point clear at the top of the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with nearest challengers Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

It was an enthralling contest, with the result and pattern of the game almost identical to the one played out at Anfield in October - this time though, it was City setting the pace.

After Raheem Sterling missed a golden opportunity moments before, Kevin De Bruyne skipped past Fabinho and - with the aid of a deflection - found the back of the net to open the scoring.

Liverpool were quickly back on level terms, however. A crossfield pass from Andrew Robertson found Trent Alexander-Arnold on the back post to square for Diogo Jota to equalise.

There was so much quality on show, and the surprise inclusion of Gabriel Jesus justified his selection by restoring City's lead before half-time. Again though, that did not last long, with Sadio Mané netting 40 seconds after the restart.

imago1011224144h

Focussing specifically on De Bruyne post-match, Pep Guardiola was keen to point out the consistency of his star man's performances, but admitted he did struggle with fitness earlier this campaign. 

imago1011224738h

"He has been at this level for many years," the Catalan said.

imago1011217822h

"He struggled in the first part through injury of the season and needed time. But now he’s strong and creative. He’s not just a player to make assists, but now he scores goals."

The Belgian maestro now has six goals in his last six games for City and is popping up, once again, on the biggest of occasions.

He already has a winning goal against Chelsea this season, but has also scored against Manchester United and now Liverpool since the turn of 2022 - single-handedly winning the Blues massive points.

You would not bet against De Bruyne continuing his flying form on Wednesday, when City travel to the Wanda Metropolitano for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

