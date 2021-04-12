"He told me last week, he asked me to keep it a secret!" - Raheem Sterling talks the Champions League, handling pressure and Kevin De Bruyne

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Raheem Sterling has opened up on the Champions League quarter final with Borussia Dortmund and his expectations for the second leg this week, in an interview with BT Sport's Rio Ferdinand.
Ahead of the game, the winger believes that how drilled his teammates are, pressure would not be a factor going in to the game. Sterling began by saying; "Not necessarily feeling the pressure, because if you come into our changing room, you wouldn't even notice that there's a game going on, how drilled the guys are."

"In the last couple of years, we've been at this stage and we know we should've won. It's more about overcoming this stage, and we'll be flying. The manager just tries to stress to play our football. I feel like if we just do that without really overthinking or doing too much, we'll win the second-leg."

He'll be hoping to make a difference on Wednesday evening after being left out of the first leg completely. Watching from the sidelines however, the 26-year-old believes the tie could've been wrapped up.

"For me personally I felt like that was a game [1st-leg] that should've been won like 3-0. We had the chances to finish that game off," Sterling said.

"Now going away is definitely going to be a difficult one. On a day-to-day basis, that game is done, we've forgotten about that now. That's what's so good about this squad; once one game is done, you're on to the next."

Goalscorer in the first leg, Kevin De Bruyne signed a contract extension last week, and Sterling knows just how big of an influence the Belgian has had on Manchester City's recent success.

He said; "He told me last week, he asked me to keep it a secret. Kev's been a massive influence on this club. We joined at the same time, and honestly he's a top player and City are lucky to have him."

