"He told me that the standards weren't good enough..." - Fernandinho opens up on discussions with Pep Guardiola in January

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has been talking to The Players' Tribune about his long and successful career in England and what his plans are for the future.

Focussing on the here and now, the Brazilian is still an integral part of the midfield at 35 years of age. Since joining the club in 2013, Fernandinho has spent most of his time under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

On the Catalan boss, Fernandinho said, "One man who has had a big influence on my time in England and shaping my mentality is Pep."

"We’ve been working together six years and I’ve learned so much in that time. Clearly he is one of the best football coaches ever. A revolutionary."

On what it's like on the training field, the midfielder has echoed a lot that has already been said about Guardiola's approach: "The guy is very intelligent and detail-oriented but more than that he is a brilliant teacher," Fernandinho began.

"You know how sometimes you have teachers who are really geniuses in their field but they don’t help their students to learn because they can’t get the information across?"

"Well, Pep just has this ability to transmit the message he wants, whether it’s technical, tactical, or whatever. Everybody just gets him — which is not easy in a second language, let me tell you!"

But it's not just on the pitch where Guardiola sets the example, Fernandinho has reminisced on the time when he was exactly the same off the field.

"His office door is always open and you have the freedom to talk openly with him about everything," Fernandinho said, "For me, though, he is great because he demands 100% at all times. On the field, in meetings, wherever."

"He told me that the standards weren’t good enough during that New Year’s Eve session and made it clear that it was up to me, as captain, to help put it right for the good of the team."

