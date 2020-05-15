"He took City to a new level..." - Former assistant manager offers an insight into Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola’s former assistant, Domenec Torrent has been offering insights into the mentality of Pep and even the things that irritate him, through an interview with Kicker as relayed by Sport Witness.

Torrent has worked with Pep at all of his managerial posts throughout his career; winning titles in Spain, Germany and England. For every accolade that Pep has won, Torrent has been right there with him - even through events that have been branded as ‘failures’ by the media and rival fans.

One such ‘failure’ that is constantly held over Guardiola is the fact that he hasn’t won a Champions League since leaving Barcelona; it widely suggested that this annoys the Pep but Torrent insists otherwise:

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

“He takes that in a sporting way because he’s an athlete and knows that it can’t be planned. In Bavaria’s 2012 final, Chelsea already benefited from Barca’s missed chances in the semi-final, Messi missed a penalty.

On the other hand, we were very lucky in the 2009 semi-final against Chelsea, Andres Iniesta’s dream goal saved us seconds before the end. Otherwise we wouldn’t have reached the final, and the Rome triumph would have remained a dream."

"What really annoys Pep is that many people act as if they could plan this title.”

Torrent went on to say that the search for footballing perfection is ultimately the chief motivator for Guardiola:

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“For Pep, it’s not going against anyone else, That wasn’t what drove him at Barca when Mourinho Real Madrid coached. Pep is all about his goal of the perfect game. 100 points 2018, 2019 title defended in front of a super-strong Liverpool by Jürgen Klopp. This is important to him as a constant.

It’s no surprise Guardiola is making his mark. Thoughtful football with good players always wins through. Like Bayern, he took City to a new level, spurring on the competition and raising the overall level of the league. Not just him, but for him too.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra