"He Tried" - Pep Guardiola Delivers Honest Verdict on Midfielder's Performance Ahead Of Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola has defended Fernandinho for an unusually below-par performance against Southampton last weekend, while speaking during a press conference at the weekend.

Manchester City's disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday afternoon slipped the club out of the Premier League's hotly-contested top four and into fifth place.

Despite only being five games into the new top-flight season, the Blues will not want to be playing catch up at such an early stage - especially with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United looking ominous.

One player who was particularly below-par in his performance was club captain Fernandinho, with the Brazilian having lost possession 14 times and only registered 83% passing accuracy.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Pep Guardiola defended the 36-year-old, noting that everyone suffered from a poor display on Saturday afternoon.

“And my captain (Fernandinho) is my captain," the Catalan said.

"He tried and he did it and like all of us we were not precise and not clear in our actions. All of us we struggled against Southampton."

With Pep Guardiola also confirming the awkwardness of Rodri's injury, the Manchester City manager may need his captain to step up and improve his performances against the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool.

However, we may see the highly-rated Romeo Lavia against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup third round. The 17-year-old has been personally tutored by the veteran since his arrival in Manchester and may be in line for a professional debut.

