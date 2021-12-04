"He Wants To Experience Other Countries" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Star Midfielders Rumoured Exit

Pep Guardiola has told reporters he never wanted Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City, amidst rumours in the summer that he requested a transfer away from the club.

Moving onto a lofted ball from Gabriel Jesus, every other footballer would have taken a touch before trying to beat the keeper - but not Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese international read the flight of the ball expertly before letting loose a left-foot volley that cannoned past Emiliano Martinez in the Aston Villa goal to double Manchester City's lead.

His superb display on Wednesday was just a small snippet of the red-hot form Silva is currently in. Looking purely at the numbers, he's scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances so far this season.

However, as City supporters will tell you, his off-the-ball work is what makes his performances so special.

Speaking to Sky Sports this week ahead of his sides crucial Premier League clash against Watford, Pep Guardiola has been discussing Silva's potential exit from the club last summer.

"We never, ever wanted Bernardo [Silva] to leave Manchester City [during the summer], for one second," Guardiola said.

"Never, ever. But he knows, and everybody knows, I don't want people who are unhappy. Bernardo is incredibly happy here, but he's a curious guy."

The Catalan continued, "And he wants to experience other countries, other leagues, other challenges for himself. It is normal, understandable. It didn't happen, thank god. We can enjoy him longer."

Silva was one of the rumoured players requesting a move away from the club. Despite his happiness at Manchester City, it's thought the English lifestyle was something the 27-year-old struggled to adapt to.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra