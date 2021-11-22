Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    "He Was the Missing Piece" - Former Man City Star Explains How One Player Made All the Difference in 2011/2012

    Micah Richards believes the signing of Carlos Tevez from Manchester United was 'the missing piece' of Manchester City's title winning squad in 2011/12.
    City's title-winning side of 2011/12 featured a whole host of footballing icons, but many would argue that at the very top of that list were Argentine duo Sergio Agüero and Carlos Tevez.

    The pair were electric for Roberto Mancini's Manchester City side in the brief period they played together and struck up a partnership towards the end of the season which ultimately got the Blues over the line.

    Another key component of that squad was right-back Micah Richards.

    Now a well-respected pundit on BBC and Sky Sports, the former Manchester City star was discussing the difference between the two strikers on Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast.

    "All round game he [Tevez] was better than Agüero. His touch and technique. Agüero was a better finisher. It's all-round game vs goals," Richards told Gary Linekar and Alan Shearer, with quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News.

    "Tevez in training used to do things I've never seen before. When he came from Manchester United he transformed us to go and challenge for things."

    Richards continued, "Not lazy, just laidback. In five-a-side, you want him because he'll score, but if you've got to stay with your man, he's not chasing back. His stats on the weekend were the best in terms of running were the best, he just downplayed it in the week."

    The pundits were discussing the best South American players to feature in the Premier League, so of course the highest-scoring foreign player was top of the agenda.

    Continuing to compare the two greats, Richards said, "When he came from (MaUnited he wasn't playing as much as he wanted so we accepted him with open arms.

    "He was the missing piece to our winning. Aguero, when he came, was the goals but Tevez put us on the map to be better and people started to take notice."

