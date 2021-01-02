"He will choose where to play!" - Man City CEO opens up on Lionel Messi transfer possibility

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has discussed the idea of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona openly during an interview with Catalunya Radio on Saturday night.

The Etihad club have been the one side most strongly linked with a move for the Barcelona and Argentina legend, ever since the submission of the elusive burofax back in August of last summer.

Speaking on the idea of Messi ever leaving the club, and more pressing, the idea of Messi leaving the Camp Nou in the next six to nine months, Ferran Soriano unsurprisingly remained tight-lipped on the matter.

As per the 45-minute long show released on Catalunya Radio's website on Saturday afternoon, Soriano stated, "I can't say anything about [Lionel] Messi. Anything I say, even if it is obvious, can make a misunderstood headline. It's clear that Messi has earned the right to choose what he wants to do. He's the best in the world..."

Soriano continued, "In previous situations when there were rumours about a potential departure from Barca, he had some obstacles. Now he has nothing that blocks him. He will choose where to play. We're aware of all the players in the world, but we don't participate in individual decisions. As Manchester City CEO, I can't say anything."

As expected, no senior Manchester City official or Pep Guardiola has openly signalled an intent to sign Lionel Messi, should the opportunity present itself.

However, given the figures at the Etihad Stadium, and Guardiola committing his future to the club, it is difficult to foresee a scenario where City would not make an attempt to sign the player should he remain intent on leaving come the summer.

