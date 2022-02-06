"He Will Get What He Deserves” - Pep Guardiola Gives Interesting Response to Question on Striker's Future

Pep Guardiola has explained what Liam Delap must do out on the training pitch to make his way into the first-team on a regular basis.

After a season where niggling injuries have held him back, Liam Delap finally made his return to action against Fulham in the FA Cup Fourth Round - in front of a packed Etihad Stadium.

Despite coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute, the towering centre-forward proved a handful for the opposition backline, putting the ball into the back of the net before it was disallowed, making for an eventful cameo, to say the least.

The biggest takeaway from the youngster’s display was that he didn’t look out of place at the senior level.

Speaking after Manchester City's dominant 4-1 victory against Marco Silva’s side, Pep Guardiola revealed what Liam Delap must do in training to become a first-team regular, as per the official club website.

“If you fight in every training session, it will pay off in your career and you will get what you deserve. Nobody knows what is going to happen next season. What he has to do is work for himself and do what he is doing and be fit,” he explained.

Guardiola continued, “Today, he played with the first team of Manchester City. Be patient, fight, and in the right moment for the quality he has, he will get what he deserves.”

If Delap continues to strive, day in and day out on the training pitch, the teenage sensation has all the talent in the world to eventually break through into the first team on a regular basis.

