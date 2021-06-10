Sports Illustrated home
"He Will Make A Long Career At Barça..." - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission On Barcelona's Newest Signing

Pep Guardiola has, once again, heaped praise on both Eric Garcia and Sergio Agüero, who completed their respective moves to Barcelona last week.
Speaking to Spanish journalist Maria Guixà for Catalunya radio, the Manchester City boss was asked for his thoughts on Barcelona's recent acquisitions. 

Working with them for a number of years in Manchester, the Catalan promoted Eric Garcia to the first team squad and hasn't been shy to show his admiration for the youngster's quality.

It's also always been rumoured Pep Guardiola and Sergio Agüero haven't seen eye-to-eye since the former's arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016. 

But a teary-eyed manager quashed any of that talk, when he broke down about the Argentine's departure to Sky Sports, after his final Premier League game for the club.

“Barça have made two great signings with Kun and Eric Garcia," Pep Guardiola admitted.

"Eric is at the beginning of his career and will make a long career at Barça, he will help a lot Koeman. Kun will continue to score goals as he has always done.”

Both on a free transfer, it's hoped the two can signal the start of a rebuild for the Spanish giants under Ronald Koeman.

It's certainly been a disappointing few years, with even their star man, Lionel Messi requesting an exit last summer.

With the Argentine now expected to agree terms on a new contract, Barcelona are turning their attentions to the likes of Memphis Depay, who is also out of contract this summer.

