"He Will Win A Champions League For Us…” - Man City Chairman Makes Promise About Star Midfielder

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has personally told Kevin De Bruyne that "he'll win a Champions League" for Manchester City one day, during a brand new documentary.

City+, the club's official video streaming service, have this week released a brand new in-depth documentary detailing the final 46 days of the 2020/2021 season - titled 'Together'.

Following Pep Guardiola and the progress of his Manchester City side in the closing stages of the Premier League season and the Champions League, fans of the club were given a behind-the-scenes look at incredible victories against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

One player key to everything on the pitch in Europe's premier competition was the back-to-back PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian notched another 12 assists alongside his six goals last season, but was unfortunately substituted early in the Champions League final.

After a nasty collision with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in Porto, the 30-year-old suffered an acute fracture of the nose and an orbital fracture to his left eye socket - ruling him out of the remainder of the match and creating serious concern ahead of his subsequent European Championship campaign with Belgium.

After being visibly upset upon leaving the field in May, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak made a point after the game to speak to the star midfielder and thank him for all his efforts for the club during the season.

Speaking towards the end of the documentary, Mubarak said, “I wanted to make sure he remembers this is how it feels losing a final and with his leadership - he's such an important player - we’ll be back and that he will win a Champions League for us."

Despite the whole club being disappointed to fall at the final hurdle in the Champions League last season, there is the thinking that with the addition of Jack Grealish this summer and possibly even Harry Kane to come, Pep Guardiola's side can take that one step further this season.

